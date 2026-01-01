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Jainish Shah

Senior Consultant

 

With around a decade of experience spanning product management, business analysis, software development and Agile delivery, I enjoy bringing together people, technology and business to turn complex problems into meaningful outcomes.

 

My work focuses on product thinking, Agile ways of working, stakeholder collaboration and continuous improvement. I enjoy facilitating conversations, helping teams navigate ambiguity and creating spaces for people to learn and share. I am also exploring how Generative AI and AI-powered workflows can augment the way product and delivery teams work.

 

 

Skills

 

  • Product: Product management, product strategy, product discovery, roadmapping, backlog management, business analysis

  • Agile: Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), Scrum, Sprint planning, PI planning, Agile delivery, facilitation, Agile adoption, continuous improvement

  • Collaboration: Stakeholder management, design thinking, workshop facilitation, team enablement, knowledge sharing

  • AI: Generative AI, AI-powered automation, prompt engineering, custom agents, Atlassian Rovo

  • Tools: SQL, Jira, Confluence, Miro, Mural, Figma

  • Certifications: Certified SAFe 6 Practitioner, Certified Scrum Professional – Product Owner (CSP-PO), Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Certified Agile Leader (CAL-1), Generative AI Leader – Google Cloud

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.