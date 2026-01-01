Jainish Shah Senior Consultant

With around a decade of experience spanning product management, business analysis, software development and Agile delivery, I enjoy bringing together people, technology and business to turn complex problems into meaningful outcomes.

My work focuses on product thinking, Agile ways of working, stakeholder collaboration and continuous improvement. I enjoy facilitating conversations, helping teams navigate ambiguity and creating spaces for people to learn and share. I am also exploring how Generative AI and AI-powered workflows can augment the way product and delivery teams work.

Skills