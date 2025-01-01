Benjamin Cremer Lead Advisory Consultant (Digital Transformation and Operations)

Organizations are more than the sum of their parts. Successful digital transformation depends on whether business and IT can find a common language and commit to shared accountability. I am passionate about growing this symbiotic relationship — it's a prerequisite for responsive digital businesses to thrive.

I joined Thoughtworks in 2019 and have worked with clients in the automotive, banking and marketing industries as advisor for organisational transformation through inverse Conway Maneuvers. I live in Munich, Germany.