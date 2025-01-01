Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Benjamin Cremer, Thoughtworks

Benjamin Cremer

Lead Advisory Consultant (Digital Transformation and Operations)

Organizations are more than the sum of their parts. Successful digital transformation depends on whether business and IT can find a common language and commit to shared accountability. I am passionate about growing this symbiotic relationship — it's a prerequisite for responsive digital businesses to thrive.  

 

I joined Thoughtworks in 2019 and have worked with clients in the automotive, banking and marketing industries as advisor for organisational transformation through inverse Conway Maneuvers. I live in Munich, Germany.