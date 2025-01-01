Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Arka Bagchi

Retail and Commerce Enthusiast

I am passionate about retail and digital commerce and spend time understanding the domain and the tech enabled disruptions happening in this space. I have worked as an AI consultant and have helped clients unlock value through AI and Intelligent Automation.

 

I joined the Thoughtworks Bangalore office in 2021 as a Retail Business Analyst. I was drawn to the company because of the importance it gives to diversity, inclusion and social change. I am a part of retail team, contributing to various initiatives and working with a leading Australian retailer.

 

Travelling to beautiful places and exploring new cultures gives me contentment. I document travel stories in my spare time. I live in Bangalore, India with my wife.