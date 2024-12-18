Modernization blueprint for insurers

The solution: Four key platforms for insurance digital platform strategy

To overcome these challenges, insurers need to embrace a digital platform strategy built around four key pillars: customer experience, business agility, data management, and modern engineering practices. These platforms can transform how insurers operate, innovate, and engage with customers.

1. Customer experience platform: Provide a unified customer experience addressing all personas

A unified engagement layer is vital for insurers aiming to deliver a seamless and consistent experience across both digital and physical channels, such as online policy management through portals and apps, and agent-assisted services. This platform enables both policyholders and agents to interact with insurance products in a way that is intuitive, personalized, and proactive. Leveraging customer data for tailored insurance offerings, it facilitates omnichannel integration, allowing clients to easily switch between digital platforms (like mobile apps) and in-person support. By orchestrating customer journeys—whether filing claims, updating policies, or purchasing new coverage—this layer ensures consistent touchpoints. Real-time feedback loops help optimize these experiences, leading to higher customer satisfaction, reduced policyholder churn, and greater cross-selling and upselling opportunities within the insurer’s product portfolio.

For example, a customer trying to file a claim online might be directed to call a customer service representative or agent, only to find that the representative/agent needs the same information that was already provided online. A representative having access to the information provided via a different channel creates a much less frustrating experience for the customer, by avoiding duplicated effort. This cohesive experience improves customer satisfaction and loyalty, increasing digital sales and reducing operational costs by limiting redundant inquiries.

2. Business platform: Launch products quicker using a capability catalog approach

To accelerate product innovation and reduce time to market, insurers should adopt a business platform built around reusable capabilities - cross-functional building blocks that can be applied across various insurance products, such as quote generation, premium collection, and claim disbursement. Capabilities are developed and added into the capability catalog, where they can be reused via rewiring across customer journeys, evolved, and maintained as per capability archetype in the product life cycle. By leveraging a modular, microservices-based architecture, insurers can rapidly launch new products and features with minimal manual intervention.

For example, consider an insurer that starts with a car insurance product sales journey. By building the core foundational capabilities of quote generation, premium collection, and application form filling, car models catalog as reusable components, they can significantly reduce the time required to launch a new product like e-scooter insurance. These capabilities can be reused and evolved in the product lifecycle, allowing for faster product development and reduced costs.