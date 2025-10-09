Vibe coding isn’t enough for enterprise systems

“Vibe coding” has gained attention as AI tools have come to be able to generate code with little more than a prompt. But enterprise engineering isn’t a hobby project. It runs on regulation, a mixture of legacy and modern code, organizational knowledge and large-scale environments where failure is costly.

This is precisely why vibe coding’s success has been limited in serious settings. The risks are real — Replit’s AI, for example, recently deleted a live production database and fabricated data during a test run, forcing the CEO to publicly apologize.

As an AI-first managed service provider, we see the real opportunity elsewhere. Pull requests (PRs), which act as a key activity that makes collaboration possible and bridges innovation and maintenance, may be that frontier. That’s because, unlike green field coding, PRs are structured, contextual and auditable — much more amenable to the way AI assistance actually works.

Why PRs matter

At its simplest, a pull request is a proposal to merge a set of changes from one branch into another. Collaborators review and discuss those changes before integrating them into the main codebase. A PR displays the differences — or diffs — between the source and target branches.

However, in the enterprise, a PR is much more than a code diff representing a few key characteristics (Table 1).