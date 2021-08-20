Why is it not recommended to use email registration in China?

Less is more may sound like a cliché, but it’s 100% true when it comes to usability. Email registration normally requires more effort from users, as they need to log in to another platform to find the activation email and then jump back. Not to mention that the rules for password settings are often complicated.

In comparison, SMS registration is easy. All you need to do is enter your mobile phone number, and you will receive a verification code by SMS, which can be automatically filled in or manually entered to complete your registration process. What’s more important is that, with SMS registration, users do not need to remember their passwords and never have to go through the pain of “Forget your password?”.

Recently, I worked with a client who changed their product login method from email to phone number verification. This client deployed their server in Germany. Whenever a Chinese user needs to log in to the product, they will have to enter their email and password, and these login details need to go through the German server and back to China, which is usually a slow and error-prone process. It leads to user dissatisfaction and a low number of active users. To solve this problem, the product recently introduced a localised solution that allows users to register and sign in via mobile number, plus a verification code, only requiring them to enter more information when they need to use specific services. This new solution optimised the user login and registration experience and lowers the barrier to use the product. As a result of this update, the time it takes from page load to login complete has been reduced from 16 seconds to 4 seconds, greatly improving the user experience.

Mobile phone number sign-up process is not only potentially less time-consuming for the customer, but also more reliable in the longa long run. A user could apply for multiple email addresses, and for a number of reasons, some email addresses may be abandoned. In contrast, mobile phone numbers are more stable. In mainland China, phone numbers require real name authentication. If someone wants to get a new mobile phone number, they need to bring their government ID documents and register in person. This means that obtaining the user's phone number can avoid invalid user accounts.



The overall number of Internet users in China vastly overtakes the number of email users. According to Xinhuanet, as of March 2020, the overall number of Internet users in China is 904 million, of which 897 million users use mobile phones to access the Internet, representing 99.3% of the overall number of Chinese Internet users. A user's mobile phone number means getting the best way of reaching that user and business providers could easily identify the user they are serving, therefore provide more user-centric services.