Let’s take a look at these in a bit more detail:

The Electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) is a device used to connect an EV to a charging station.

Electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) is an independently operated and managed part of the charging station that can deliver energy to one EV at a time. It is also known as supply equipment communication controller (SECC).

The charging station management system (CSMS) is a backend for the charging station. When an EV plugs into a charge station, the charge station connects to the CSMS which then initiates the charging process. It’s a bit like the charging station’s brain, assisting with tasks such as upkeep, billing and the overall function of charge stations within a charging network.

e-Mobility service provider (eMSP) is responsible for managing subscriptions, payments and generating bills to the end user (ie. the vehicle owner). This is something you subscribe to when you buy an EV. The eMSP performs a number of functions: it assigns a unique identifier to the EV, known as an e-mobility account identifier (eMAID) (which indicates an active subscription held by the EV owner), and also creates and signs the contract certificate for the EV.

There are many other components involved in PnC — the above are just the fundamentals. However, given their importance, in the sections below we will explore them in more depth to set out the core elements of PnC that you need to know to get started.



As the graphic above indicates, there are also different protocols that facilitate communication between these components. ISO-15118 is used to enable communication between EVCC and EVSE communication, OCPP 2.0 for communication between the charging system and CSMS communication, and OCPI for CSMS-eMSP communication. Each of these protocols have a certain amount of complexity that I won’t explore here; I’ve included links to each so you can find out more information from the bodies responsible for them.

A further integral element of PnC is something called public key infrastructure (PKI). PKI can be complex, but in simple terms it is a system that helps facilitate secure online communication between the two parties using encryption and digital certificates. Digital certificates allow parties to verify each other’s identities and establish an encrypted connection.

In the context of PnC, the certificates that matter in the process are:

V2GRootCertificate: This is the root certificate for ISO-15118. It plays a key role in secure connection between the EV and charging station.

V2GChargingStationCertificate: This is a charging station certificate derived from the V2GRootCertificate. It’s used to set up a Transport Layer Security (TLS) connection between the charging station and an EV.

MORootCertificate: This is an eMSP root certificate that supports PnC charging with contracts from service providers that did not derive their certificates from the V2GRootCertificate.

ContractCertificate: This certificate is needed to prove the EV’s identity. It can be derived from either MORootCertificate or V2GRootCertificate.

How is an electric vehicle authorized in PnC?

An EV gains authorization with a given charging station when its contract certificate is validated. This certificate acts as its proof of identity. The contract certificate needs to be provisioned and installed in the vehicle before it can be authorized and begin charging. As mentioned above, these certificates are generated and signed by the eMSP and then securely installed in the vehicle.

Let’s now look at how the process actually works. The steps below depict the sequence of messages that are exchanged between each component.