Digital commerce search strategy - part one

Modular and headless approaches to digital commerce have opened a plethora of opportunities to build independent, scalable solutions. With ever growing online sales, retailers are rethinking their digital commerce strategy and recognizing the complex, fragmented nature of the ecosystem today.

Enterprise search solutions have never been more relevant for ‘findability’ – and now are an integral part of any digital transformation model.

This two-part blog series looks at a strategic approach to a digital commerce ‘search’ framework for enterprises. Part one looks at the future of search and explores the ecosystem across enterprises today.

The future of search and discovery is complex, with an explosion of channels, interactions and data. A deep understanding of customer intent, language semantics and the contextual ecosystem is the way forward. The future of search can be demystified through three perspectives – the customer lens, the business lens and the technology lens.