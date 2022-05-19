Data Mesh in practice: Organizational operating model

Key practice #1: Ensure your organization is ready for data decentralization

Data Mesh is a decentralized architectural paradigm. So, for the millions of businesses built around centralized structures and organizational designs, it represents a significant evolution, and requires well-planned change.

If you simply try to shoehorn Data Mesh into a centralized organizational structure, it’s very unlikely to deliver the value you want it to. Within centralized structures, it’s easy to create scenarios where central teams and leaders solely drive Data Mesh adoption, and domain teams know very little about the initiative, or what it’s designed to do. Naturally, that leads to low adoption and buy-in, and ultimately results in a Data Mesh implementation that has very little impact on the business.

Instead, organizations need to consider how well they’re set up for Data Mesh success. You don’t (Typically) need to rebuild your organization from the ground up, but it’s certainly worth reevaluating your organizational model and structure, to see if there are any ways that you could better support and enable the collaborative and bottom-up input required to drive Data Mesh success.

That isn’t a quick or insignificant step. Organizational evolution requires its own transformation program and careful change management. You’re laying a foundation for decentralized data success and domain-driven innovation. Depending on how your organization operates today, aligning your structure and ways of working with that can be almost as significant as your Data Mesh implementation itself.

Key practice #2: Clearly allocate and define responsibilities

While the concept of Data Mesh is now well-known in the data and digital space, for many domain teams, it’s still new territory. So, it’s important that they understand what joining the Data Mesh means for them, and what their individual responsibilities within it will be.

Once a domain joins the Data Mesh, the people that make up that domain team become custodians of the data and data products they create. That’s a type of responsibility many won’t be used to, so we use the discovery process as an opportunity to educate teams about what it means for them, and what they’ll need to do once everything is implemented.

Establishing accountability is also important at this stage. The whole team may be on board with the concept of Data Mesh and be eager to start building their own use cases and data products. What is the new role of leadership in this setup? Governance may be federated within the Data Mesh, but within each domain, who is ultimately accountable for data products and decisions made regarding them?

Answering those questions and allocating and defining any new roles required is a valuable part of the discovery exercises we’ve run so far. However, it’s also important to put relevant incentives and support in place to ensure that the people nominated to take on new roles and responsibilities are supported and encouraged to do so.

As part of the process, domain owners — those individuals also accountable for the business outcomes of the domain — align defined objectives and priorities with their managers and peers in other domains to ensure cohesion in outcomes.

Data product teams then own their products collectively, just like software teams own their code collectively. Each data product needs a nominated owner who acts as the team's ambassador and key communicator to their stakeholders and other data product teams. They take charge of the product roadmap and lifecycle, communicating expectations and facilitating collaboration.

Finally, the data platform team provides services to the data product teams using the platform. Depending on the platform's scope and scale, a platform may have multiple teams working on providing those services, in which case they’ll also scope their work along complete outcomes, just like the data product teams do.

The platform owner takes on product management tasks for the platform, working with the team to plan the platform’s evolution, take on feedback from users and communicate any planned changes. For companies with multiple platforms, it's imperative that the various platform owners align on how they’ll guarantee interoperability, but we’ll explore that in more detail later.

Key practice #3: Define clear structures for governance

Another important output of the operating model stream are clear governance structures, like the example below.