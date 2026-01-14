Banking faces an inflection point as tokenized cash — primarily stablecoins and tokenized deposits — matures from a crypto utility to a core settlement layer. With more than $25 trillion in annual global transactions, traditional correspondent banking is being challenged. At Thoughtworks, we see this as a critical mandate for digital reinvention.

Institutions must act now to define their role, as issuers, custodians or facilitators by modernizing their digital core with cloud, distributed ledger technology and AI. Failure to build this agile infrastructure risks being displaced from the lucrative cross-border, B2B and wholesale payments markets by digital-native competitors. The strategic imperative is to turn regulatory clarity (e.g., EU MiCA, US GENIUS Act) into a catalyst to move quickly and create competitive advantage by enabling instant, global, 24x7, programmable finance.