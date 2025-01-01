I’m proud to lead Thoughtworks in the UK and Ireland as Managing Director, and to serve as Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) for Europe. In these roles, my focus is on driving strategic growth in our home markets while also expanding our financial services leadership across Europe.



With more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of financial services, technology, and business transformation, I’ve had the opportunity to help organizations navigate significant change. At Thoughtworks, I work closely with our clients to shape and deliver innovative technology strategies—whether that’s through digital transformation, AI, cloud, or data-driven innovation.



Prior to joining Thoughtworks, I was a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, where I led complex transformation programs for financial services clients across the continent. I’m a qualified accountant and hold an MBA, and throughout my career I’ve remained passionate about combining business insight with technology to create lasting impact.



I’m also a firm believer in the power of people and culture. As a dedicated people leader and advocate for diversity and inclusion, I strive to build inclusive, empowered teams that reflect the diverse world we live in—and deliver exceptional outcomes as a result.





