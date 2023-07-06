Embracing evolutionary architectures to operationalize FATTER AI

To make an AI system ethical and responsible, you need architectural measures and guardrails at an architectural level to ensure such considerations are factored in at all levels. We believe that the paradigm of evolutionary architectures can really help achieve this goal of creating an ethical and responsible AI system..

Evolutionary architecture for AI

Evolutionary architecture is a software architecture paradigm. Fundamental to evolutionary architecture is the concept of a fitness function. A fitness function is anything that helps you objectively assess a desired characteristic of the system. So, if we want to ensure we embed the tenets of FATTER AI into a given system, fitness functions can help us do just that in an automated way. It works by allowing us to transform certain aims or goals into tests that provide us with feedback every time a change is made in a given model. The success of these tests can be taken as a signal of whether an AI system can be considered responsible. If the tests fail, this is indicating that our goals are not being fulfilled and are not, therefore, properly responsible.

It’s often said that algorithms are a black box — that their functioning cannot be precisely explained. However, it’s important to acknowledge and understand that even white box algorithms need to be more transparent and accountable — mere explainability of the decision is not enough.

But how do I identify these parameters?

We believe that to be truly effective, AI needs to be FATTER: fair, accountable, transparent, trustworthy, explainable and responsible.

Fairness is a property of an AI system that’s just and unbiased towards its users. Could an AI assisted judicial system that penalizes people of color be considered fair?

Accountability refers to the ownership of consequences. If a self-driving car hits a pedestrian, someone needs to own those consequences and be answerable to them.

Transparency is a function of users/observers clearly understanding what’s happening inside the system. If my job application is being evaluated by a machine, is it possible for me to know on what parameters it is being judged?

Trustworthiness is about being consistently reliable. If a machine can predict heart attack risks for individual patients, can it do this consistently?

Explainability refers to the ability to understand how a machine reached a given decision — and why. If a machine rejected my job application, why did it consider me unfit for that position?

Responsibility is about the broader application of an AI system. As a concept, it forces us to consider its overall benefit to humanity and its potential harm.

You’ll notice that these tenets overlap and that’s intentional. They all serve each other and provide the base on which the others build. Also, the implication of these tenets constantly evolve. What’s fair or responsible today might not be so tomorrow. So, AI needs to be adaptable to that.