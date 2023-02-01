A forecast of green clouds

Along with the various phases, GreenOps and FinOps also share the idea of appropriate personas — and their respective roles — needed to keep cloud operations running successfully. In both cases, executives focus on driving accountability and building transparency, while engineers focus on building and supporting services for the organization, and finance focuses on budgeting and forecasting models.

Applying GreenOps effectively will help identify ways to include energy and carbon considerations within each respective role. As my colleagues noted in their article, Green Team Topologies, “Not only are techniques needed, but also models to incorporate carbon responsibility into the decision-making of organizations. It’s not enough to implement one-off optimisations – they must be put into practice over and over again.”

The key to lasting carbon reductions across an organization's software stack and embedding the mindset shift into the culture is to identify how the established principles of FinOps can be applied with a carbon and energy lens. When looking to operationalize GreenOps, it should be noted that GreenOps is to de-carbonization what FinOps is to spending. In other words: it cannot operate, let alone succeed, without collaboration across a range of interested stakeholders. Along with joint efforts among teams, another core FinOps governing principle that cooperates well with GreenOps is the idea that there must be representation from a centralized and dedicated team in governance discussions with various cloud application teams and product owners. This includes working with executives, finance, and engineering teams to ensure continual buy-in from stakeholders to prioritize decisions for their carbon impact and embed this default into company culture. The centralized team should exist with a specialized focus: cloud-economics for FinOps and cloud carbon and energy for GreenOps, recognizing that it is unlikely to achieve the best possible results in operationalizing GreenOps without a consideration of FinOps, and vice versa.

In many cases, organizations need to make a business case to get general buy-in for investing in a centralized, cloud economics and carbon-focused team. This can be aided by establishing a clear vision of what should be achieved. Not only would utilizing a centralized team motivate collaboration and influence governance, it would also serve as a source of best practices. Some of the primary goals of a centralized team are to enable an information flow of transparent and consistent cost and emissions metric data and spread knowledge of sustainable, sensible defaults and active opportunities for emissions and energy reduction. Other factors may also play a role in delivering value from cloud investments as part of the overall platform strategy, for instance, optimizing developer experience, delivery infrastructure and cloud implementation. Encompassing platform thinking and both cloud disciplines of FinOps and GreenOps, the team could broadly be considered as a CloudOps team, driving the practices and cultures leading to savings and success.

In this section, we will explore the GreenOps phases in more detail, outlining the steps and challenges faced in an approach to build out a proof of concept to operationalize GreenOps.

Learn and understand

In order to make sense of emissions metrics and why certain cloud services may be more or less carbon intensive, it is important to have a fundamental understanding of green software principles, emissions drivers and the broad domain of sustainability in tech. Principles ranging from carbon efficiency to energy proportionality are essential for platform engineers to understand when looking to optimize a GreenOps approach while working with cloud technologies. Other concepts like carbon aware computing can help frame a clear path forward for business decision makers to find the resources necessary to reduce the carbon intensity of their organizations’ software stack.

Reducing carbon emissions that are impacted by our systems or applications is the ultimate objective. But how do we get there? Understanding the emissions brought on by power usage plays an important role in the first phase of the GreenOps cycle. Foundational components include concepts like Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, grid carbon intensity and the various compute resources that consume electricity and in turn, emit carbon into the atmosphere. Once these concepts are broadly understood, breaking down the emissions drivers at a cloud data center becomes manageable, clarifying the impact that any application requirements may have when using various cloud services.

Luckily for us, the GSF provides a free and open educational learning platform that is intended to aid aspiring green software practitioners on learning some of the aforementioned concepts. Another viable resource is a training course provided by the Linux Foundation that can not only help practitioners promote their understanding in a certified manner, but also aid organizations in incentivizing employees to become well-versed in green software fundamentals. According to a recent prediction laid out by Google, “by 2025, three out of four developers will lead with sustainability as their primary development principle.” This statistic not only provides further incentivization for organizations to urge their employees to learn more about green software, but also helps to identify a strategy to achieve better engineering effectiveness.

Measure and analyze

To ensure a successful GreenOps approach, it is essential to provide real time energy and emissions metrics alongside financial data. The key here is to ensure that data on cloud cost, usage, and carbon footprint is available both historically and retrieved daily so that platform teams have both context and short feedback loops for the decisions they make.

In order to embed sustainability in everyday practices, teams will need access to accurate and reliable data. As of today, that may be easier said than done. According to The Green Web Foundation, while there is growing interest in measuring the carbon impact of the digital sector, there’s little agreement on how best to do so. As a result, the methodologies for cloud carbon footprint are currently varied, and the tooling available for benchmarking is still emerging.

To paint an example of some measurement resources, the Cloud Carbon Footprint (CCF) open source tool, which is maintained by a GreenOps-focused team at Thoughtworks and is used for our own cloud carbon management, has an open methodology driven by industry experts and community feedback. Aiming to provide carbon metrics as broadly as possible, it is a customizable multi-cloud tool with the ability to view data in various ways according to the specific needs of an organization or team. When ingesting the data, organizations looking to support big data processing may find it more practical or efficient to compute carbon metrics within existing processing, which can be done by using CCF to generate a lookup table and incorporating it within data pipeline deployments. And beyond software tooling, another measurement methodology gaining traction is the Software Carbon Intensity (SCI) specification released by the GSF. The SCI specification defines a protocol for calculating the rate of carbon emissions for a software system.

Regardless of which way you choose to measure carbon emissions, the key to a proper configuration of data processing and persistence is making sure the data is up-to-date and easy to consume, enabling transparency within an organization. Relevant data should be obtained in a way that is useful and meaningful to each user and their purpose. Furthermore, for stakeholders considering larger refactors to their cloud infrastructure, real-time dashboards with data visualizations of their team's accounts, services and tags, or historical timelines of carbon and cost usage could be very valuable in not only aiding decision making, but course-correcting spikes or emerging trends. Being able to view carbon emissions data in custom charts and dashboards not only allows for casual monitoring, but can also provide clarity for a number of different personas ranging from practitioners that have direct control over their cloud infrastructure, to executive level decision makers who can use the visualizations to tell a compelling story of opportunities to cut cloud costs and emissions.

After obtaining access to real time data and enabling casual monitoring via dashboards, the natural next step is to more deeply analyze spikes and trends and ultimately, identify opportunities to implement strategies to mitigate emissions and lower costs. Leading into the third phase of the GreenOps cycle, the idea here is to dig deeper into carbon and cost spikes or anomalies to identify root causes. To enable deeper and more effective analysis, we recommend using the cloud feature of tagging or labeling resources. This enables practitioners to assess the cost and emissions impact at a more granular resource level with metadata, and make the connection between carbon and meaningful groupings to identify exact pain points or opportunity areas.

Optimize and reduce

As platform teams aim to become more knowledgeable of sustainability in tech, it is important they are enabled with the relevant data and use it to empower teams more broadly. This next step in the approach revolves around leveraging timely data to allow all teams and engineers to also follow the GreenOps phases themselves. With a centralized CloudOps team, this data communicated to teams should include not only the carbon, cost and energy relevant to each internal team’s work, but also potential recommendations on problem areas and suggested resolution strategies. Similar to reports concerning a team’s financial data, these reports should contain daily or weekly snapshots into a team’s cloud carbon footprint, enabling a CloudOps team to set carbon reduction goals, configure preferred emissions thresholds and identify other key performance indicators. Access to timely reports means teams can take ownership of their data, creating a sense of accountability and incentive to act. These concepts are core FinOps principles that can be adapted as GreenOps principles through the consideration of energy and carbon.

Through sufficient analysis, teams can start thinking about remediation strategies and sensible defaults that would be most fitting for their objectives, requirements, and infrastructure needs, and build a reference implementation for effective optimizations. As part of the Green Software Fundamentals, the GSF has published a patterns catalog, which lays out specific examples of how to apply one or more green software principles in a real-world example. And in order to help determine the right approach for implementing optimization or remediation strategies, the FinOps Foundation is preparing a categorized list of sustainability awareness indicative questions. These questions are meant to help organizations begin to assess both where they are, and where they would like to aim to be on their path towards a sustainable transformation.

Benefits and results

Just like the continuous FinOps cycle, the phases of GreenOps are meant to be applied in repetition and at varying levels of sustainability awareness depending on where an organization is in their respective sustainability journey. Some expected results for organizational teams operationalizing GreenOps can range from optimizing their carbon footprint and costs, to creating capability growth and sustained carbon driven work. Business value of the cloud should also be a main driver for a team's decision making process, bringing in carbon and energy as cross functional requirements in platform concerns alongside the likes of performance and cost. Though the steps laid out to apply a GreenOps approach is just one side of the coin; success within cloud economics must be achieved by embracing both aspects of GreenOps and FinOps.