Building a future-ready data platform for insight and innovation

Solution: A modern data platform — and modern engineering practices

Thoughtworks began with an in-depth discovery process to quickly understand the organization’s needs, stakeholders’ pain points and priorities, and the existing technical challenges.

Based on a thorough understanding of the goals, we outlined a potential solution approach and built an MVP of a new data platform on Microsoft Azure and Databricks in just three months. We designed the data platform to be future-ready, offering the scalability to support the organization’s ambitious growth plans, the performance to handle complex workloads efficiently and the flexibility to adapt to future business needs. The project has now moved beyond the MVP, expanding to include more source systems, pipelines and business users, as many business units wanted to take advantage of the new data platform.

We also recognized the importance of further strengthening Bosch Mobility Aftermarket’s existing engineering capabilities with additional modern practices and approaches to support the platform’s long-term success. So, we provided hands-on training and mentoring to build the skills required and embed engineering excellence best practices across the in-house team. This included future-oriented training to prepare the team to implement AI and advanced analytics use cases.

As part of this AI readiness initiative, Thoughtworks also provided a clear path and recommendations for bringing the most promising AI use cases into production. This will help Bosch Mobility Aftermarket prioritize and implement high-value AI capabilities that deliver a measurable return with minimal investment.