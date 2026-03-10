Thoughtworks Joins ACORD to Accelerate Data Modernization and Digitalization Across the Global Insurance Market

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it has joined ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development), the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry.

As the insurance sector faces increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems, Thoughtworks’ membership in ACORD signals a strategic commitment to helping insurers, brokers and MGAs leverage standardized data to drive growth. The partnership focuses on the commercial and specialty markets, where data complexity often hinders digital transformation.

"We are delighted to welcome Thoughtworks to the ACORD community," said Bryan Smith, Senior Director of Business Development at ACORD. "Their extensive technical experience and commitment to innovation will drive modernization of the global insurance industry by harnessing the power of ACORD Data Standards. As the industry moves toward a more digitally connected, data-centric future, the integration of global standards with modern data systems is critical."

Thoughtworks, known for pioneering the concept of Data Mesh to solve complex enterprise data challenges, aims to combine its deep technical expertise with ACORD’s industry-leading standards. This collaboration will enable insurance organizations to build scalable data strategies, improve interoperability and accelerate the delivery of digital products.

"Thoughtworks has pioneered technology transformation for the past 30 years," said Timothy Harrison, Head of Insurance, UK&I at Thoughtworks. "Joining ACORD is a natural step as we advance our services into the insurance sector where we are increasingly active in driving technology modernization. We share ACORD’s vision to harness data standards to enable the global insurance market to digitize and grow."

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is the global standards-setting body for the insurance and related financial services industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and more efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, software, and framework forms. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations, and industry associations.

