New methods for legacy modernization using AI in the Insurance industry

Legacy modernization is challenging in many different industries. But in sectors such as insurance, where core systems are often decades old and organizations face particular regulatory pressures, the challenge is especially great.
Our expert panel will explored strategies to mitigate common risks in modernization initiatives, focusing on how Generative AI can be a catalyst in empowering organizations to adopt a more successful approach.
Key takeaways
Discover how AI can assist in software engineering tasks beyond code and test generation
Understand how AI can enhance decision-making in modernization projects
Gain insights from real-world examples and lessons learned from successful modernization initiatives
How have organizations implemented AI in their modernization strategy successfully?
Meet your experts
Erik Doernenburg
Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks Europe
Davnit Singh
Head of Insurance, Thoughtworks Europe
David Robinson
Insurance Lead, Thoughtworks Americas