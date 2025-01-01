Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
New methods for legacy modernization using AI in the Insurance industry
Spark the extraordinary confidence modern insurance solutions provide

 

Legacy modernization is challenging in many different industries. But in sectors such as insurance, where core systems are often decades old and organizations face particular regulatory pressures, the challenge is especially great. 

 

Our expert panel will explored strategies to mitigate common risks in modernization initiatives, focusing on how Generative AI can be a catalyst in empowering organizations to adopt a more successful approach.

Key takeaways

 

  • Discover how AI can assist in software engineering tasks beyond code and test generation

  • Understand how AI can enhance decision-making in modernization projects

  • Gain insights from real-world examples and lessons learned from successful modernization initiatives

  • How have organizations implemented AI in their modernization strategy successfully?

Meet your experts

Erik

Erik Doernenburg

Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks Europe

Davnit

Davnit Singh

Head of Insurance, Thoughtworks Europe

David

David Robinson

Insurance Lead, Thoughtworks Americas

