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Sunit Parekh

Sunit Parekh

CTO, India and Middle East

Sunit Parekh is the CTO for Thoughtworks India and the Middle East, bringing over two decades of experience in delivering large-scale enterprise programmes and global digital modernisation initiatives.
 

He helps large enterprises define and implement their AI strategies, with a focus on building scalable digital platforms and agentic solutions that deliver measurable business value. His expertise spans cloud-native technologies, modern infrastructure, infrastructure as code, distributed systems, and the design and deployment of agentic AI solutions.
 

Passionate about technical excellence, Sunit works closely with clients to modernise their technology ecosystems, strengthen engineering practices, and turn emerging technologies into practical, enterprise-ready solutions.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.