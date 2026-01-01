Sunit Parekh CTO, India and Middle East

Sunit Parekh is the CTO for Thoughtworks India and the Middle East, bringing over two decades of experience in delivering large-scale enterprise programmes and global digital modernisation initiatives.



He helps large enterprises define and implement their AI strategies, with a focus on building scalable digital platforms and agentic solutions that deliver measurable business value. His expertise spans cloud-native technologies, modern infrastructure, infrastructure as code, distributed systems, and the design and deployment of agentic AI solutions.



Passionate about technical excellence, Sunit works closely with clients to modernise their technology ecosystems, strengthen engineering practices, and turn emerging technologies into practical, enterprise-ready solutions.