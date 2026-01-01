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Simone Thompson

Global Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem
Pronouns: She / Her

Simone Thompson is an accomplished growth and strategic leader with over 12 years of experience in the industry. She has a proven track record of building high performing sales and partnership teams that consistently deliver year-on-year growth.

 

Having worked in both client facing and technical roles for some of the largest global technology and SaaS companies, Simone brings a unique capability in being deeply technical and sales orientated.

 

Simone is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. She is actively involved in mentorship and leadership programs that empower women in technology and truly believes health and fitness is the gateway to superpowers!

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.