Simone Thompson Global Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem

Simone Thompson is an accomplished growth and strategic leader with over 12 years of experience in the industry. She has a proven track record of building high performing sales and partnership teams that consistently deliver year-on-year growth.

Having worked in both client facing and technical roles for some of the largest global technology and SaaS companies, Simone brings a unique capability in being deeply technical and sales orientated.

Simone is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. She is actively involved in mentorship and leadership programs that empower women in technology and truly believes health and fitness is the gateway to superpowers!