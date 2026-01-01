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YConf Europe 2022 Back
Mekong Lam

Mekong Lam

Experience Designer
Alumni

As an Experience Designer I am passionate about advocating for a user-centric approach and understanding user needs through research. With my background in Mathematics well designed diagrams and data visualisation are my soft spot. Apart from that I enjoy creating safe and enjoyable environments in teams and communities.

 

And when I’m not on my desk I’m either sketching, running or exploring chemical correlations as well as cultural treasures through the art of cooking.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.