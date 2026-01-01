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YConf Europe 2022 Back
Mekong Lam

Mekong Lam

Experience Designer
Alumni

As an Experience Designer I am passionate about advocating for a user-centric approach and understanding user needs through research. With my background in Mathematics well designed diagrams and data visualisation are my soft spot. Apart from that I enjoy creating safe and enjoyable environments in teams and communities.

 

And when I’m not on my desk I’m either sketching, running or exploring chemical correlations as well as cultural treasures through the art of cooking.

 