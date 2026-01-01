Fredrik Delin Principal Technology Advisor

In my role within Thoughtworks' global Technology Advisory practice, I partner with the c-suite and executive teams to connect emerging technology to core strategy, drive business performance, and build the leadership capability to sustain it. My advice gives clients clarity on where to invest and confidence in how to execute.



Practically this means forming hypotheses for tech-driven value and helping organisations rapidly scale what works. I also coach and mentor senior leaders through the transformation, developing the judgement, decision-making and behaviors for effective delivery and change.



Executive MBA · Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Management & Leadership · CMgr and Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute