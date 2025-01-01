Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Danielle Erickson
Alumni

Danielle Erickson

Product Manager for Cleantech and Sustainability, Thoughtworks North America

I am a product manager focused on defining, delivering, and evolving Cleantech and Sustainability as it relates to technology. Coming from a background in software engineering, I work closely with development teams to understand how the technology we build can be done so more efficiently — specifically to reduce carbon and energy, and the steps and culture shifts we can adopt to actually make carbon consideration a default practices in our day-to-day decisions.

 

I have been the product manager for the Cloud Carbon Footprint open-source tool, built and sponsored by Thoughtworks. Having worn a number of different hats and worked across various industries throughout my consulting career, I bring flexibility, adaptability, and a variety of perspectives and context to her now sustainability focused work. A long-time passion of mine, I am excited to work in this capacity more formally, helping companies take ownership and action on reducing their carbon footprint, meet sustainability goals, and collaborate for the betterment of the planet.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.