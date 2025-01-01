Carlos Nuñez

Carlos NuñezSenior Infrastructure and DevOps Consultant
Based out of our Dallas office, I'm an advocate for cheaper, faster infrastructure. I have over eight years of experience automating, architecting, and advising on Windows and Linux infrastructure across many sizes and platforms (on-premises and private/hybrid/public clouds).
My focus is to help companies break down silos between their technology and business organizations and bring them together to create awesome things for their customers faster.