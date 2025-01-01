Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Carlos Nuñez
Alumni

Carlos Nuñez

Senior Infrastructure and DevOps Consultant

Based out of our Dallas office, I'm an advocate for cheaper, faster infrastructure. I have over eight years of experience automating, architecting, and advising on Windows and Linux infrastructure across many sizes and platforms (on-premises and private/hybrid/public clouds).

 

My focus is to help companies break down silos between their technology and business organizations and bring them together to create awesome things for their customers faster.

 