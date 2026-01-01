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Bronwyn Shimmin-Clarke

Bronwyn Shimmin-Clarke

Advisory Principal
Alumni

As an Advisory Principal at Thoughtworks, I work globally with our teams to deliver outcomes for our clients' ambitious missions.

 

I joined Thoughtworks in 2014 and have led a variety of successful engagements: as the Delivery Principal in Brazil for our consultancy client in New York; as a Transformation Advisor for our Australian bank client; as the Program Manager in India for our global graduate training program; and as Transformation Advisor and Delivery Principal for Federal and State government clients in Australia.

 

I joined Thoughtworks after my degree in Information Technology and roles as Developer, Quality Analyst, Business Analyst, Knowledge Manager and Iteration Manager for clients in financial services, retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, mining and energy sectors.

 

I enjoy bringing together my strengths in problem solving and strategic thinking; my passion for improving people and processes; and my drive to deliver; so that our teams can achieve amazing personal and professional outcomes.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.