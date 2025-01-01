Bronwyn Shimmin-Clarke Advisory Principal

As an Advisory Principal at Thoughtworks, I work globally with our teams to deliver outcomes for our clients' ambitious missions.

I joined Thoughtworks in 2014 and have led a variety of successful engagements: as the Delivery Principal in Brazil for our consultancy client in New York; as a Transformation Advisor for our Australian bank client; as the Program Manager in India for our global graduate training program; and as Transformation Advisor and Delivery Principal for Federal and State government clients in Australia.

I joined Thoughtworks after my degree in Information Technology and roles as Developer, Quality Analyst, Business Analyst, Knowledge Manager and Iteration Manager for clients in financial services, retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, mining and energy sectors.

I enjoy bringing together my strengths in problem solving and strategic thinking; my passion for improving people and processes; and my drive to deliver; so that our teams can achieve amazing personal and professional outcomes.