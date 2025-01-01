Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Birlla P., Thoughtworks

Birlla Packiasamy

Application Developer

I’m Birlla Packiasamy, a software developer with over a decade of experience in microservices architecture, event-driven systems, cloud migrations and AI-driven development.

 

My expertise spans non-banking financial services (NBFCs), where I tackled risk modeling and loan underwriting, as well as the advertising industry, specializing in physical and audio advertising for billboards, digital signage, radio and transit media. I’ve also worked on AI-powered recommendation systems, developing rule engines for personalized experiences.


Passionate about software architecture, distributed systems and artificial intelligence, I share my insights on Medium and engage with professionals on LinkedIn.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.