Birlla Packiasamy Application Developer

I’m Birlla Packiasamy, a software developer with over a decade of experience in microservices architecture, event-driven systems, cloud migrations and AI-driven development.



My expertise spans non-banking financial services (NBFCs), where I tackled risk modeling and loan underwriting, as well as the advertising industry, specializing in physical and audio advertising for billboards, digital signage, radio and transit media. I’ve also worked on AI-powered recommendation systems, developing rule engines for personalized experiences.



Passionate about software architecture, distributed systems and artificial intelligence, I share my insights on Medium and engage with professionals on LinkedIn.