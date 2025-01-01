Bill McKimm Business Development Director

Bill works with Thoughtworks, identifying global retail travel organisations and then consulting to identify continuous improvement opportunities using his extensive retail and travel industry experience and where applicable using lean and agile practices and principles. He has been an entrepreneur, employee, and consultant. With over 20 years working with leading retail and travel brands such as; easyJet, Tesco.com, B&Q, and eBay, his focus shifted towards the enterprise where he has explored the intersection of business model innovation, product development, organisation design and culture.