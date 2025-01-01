Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Anirban Ghosh
Anirban Ghosh

I'm a designer with a formal background in visual communication and media studies, having 6+ years of relevant work experience in the field of user experience design.

 

Before joining Thoughtworks, I worked for the design teams at Samsung Research Institute (India and South Korea) and Cognizant Technology Solutions, building interfaces and experiences for flagship and advanced R&D concepts as well as customer-facing, digital platforms and services. 

 

I am intrigued by the possibilities of creating design solutions that come alive at the intersections of technology and storytelling. A large body of my personal work revolves around LGBTQ+ and women rights and perusing through my work, one might pick up on my strong belief in the power of tales that celebrate sexuality, gender, human rights as well as mundane tales of growing up and the world around.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.