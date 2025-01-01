Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Aman King
Alumni

Aman King

A Lead Thoughtworks Consultant with over 10 years of industry experience across diverse technologies and domains, Aman is passionate about code quality and spends a lot of time pondering the influence of TDD, refactoring and programming paradigms on software development.

 

Over the years, Aman has immersed himself into the roles of a developer, a tech lead, a trainer and an author who contributed to the Thoughtworks Anthology 2. 

 

Lately, Aman’s focus, as an Agile Coach has been on mentoring and enabling individuals, teams and organizations to rediscover and renew their capabilities.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.