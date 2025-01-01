Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AJ Bonassin

Alex Comunian

Lead Consultant Developer

I joined Thoughtworks in the Barcelona office in 2017, since then I have had the chance to work with different clients, different countries and playing different roles.
In 2021 I started my journey as Tech Principal, where I finally had the opportunity to lead at scale, coaching tech leads and doing impactful work for our clients.

I am passionate about teaching, coaching and pushing for continuous improvements. My biggest satisfaction is seeing people around me growing and learning.

