Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Male
Alumni

Aditya Sinha

Graduate Software Consultant

I'm a developer, currently living and working in Sydney (Australia). I enjoy breaking down complex problems into the smallest possible elements and solving them one by one. This is why I'm passionate about writing clean, extensible code that maps onto well-sliced pieces of challenging problems. 

 

I have a degree in Advanced Computing, which means I studied software engineering and AI through a research lens. I love being able to apply this knowledge at Thoughtworks. I'm currently also working on up-skilling in data science - armed with this knowledge, I hope to work towards solving our future problems.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.