Aditya Sinha Graduate Software Consultant

I'm a developer, currently living and working in Sydney (Australia). I enjoy breaking down complex problems into the smallest possible elements and solving them one by one. This is why I'm passionate about writing clean, extensible code that maps onto well-sliced pieces of challenging problems.

I have a degree in Advanced Computing, which means I studied software engineering and AI through a research lens. I love being able to apply this knowledge at Thoughtworks. I'm currently also working on up-skilling in data science - armed with this knowledge, I hope to work towards solving our future problems.