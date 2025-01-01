Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Male
Alumni

Aditya Sinha

Graduate Software Consultant

I'm a developer, currently living and working in Sydney (Australia). I enjoy breaking down complex problems into the smallest possible elements and solving them one by one. This is why I'm passionate about writing clean, extensible code that maps onto well-sliced pieces of challenging problems. 

 

I have a degree in Advanced Computing, which means I studied software engineering and AI through a research lens. I love being able to apply this knowledge at Thoughtworks. I'm currently also working on up-skilling in data science - armed with this knowledge, I hope to work towards solving our future problems.

 