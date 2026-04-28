A question of trust: Developing an agentic-ready data strategy

Doubts about data place AI projects under strain. Employees are quietly abandoning internal chatbots and copilots because of hallucinations or ‘garbage in, garbage out’ results, reverting to tribal knowledge - all because these tools don’t have the right data resources to draw on.

“Companies are finding that once they’ve actually developed a chatbot or tool that helps find information faster, as soon as someone starts interacting with it, the quality of answers is just not something they can put in front of customers,” says Jade Forsberg, Principal Data & AI Strategist at Thoughtworks. “They can build up the product fast, but the performance is lacking.”

“The fact is a lot of companies have under-invested in their data foundations for a long time,” Forsberg adds. “When they try to adopt AI there’s a running theme of not getting the returns they expected.”

Data limitations pose even greater risks when it comes to the adoption of agentic AI, which one recent report by Thoughtworks and WIRED found some 93% of IT leaders are planning to deploy this year.

“The agentic workflows that are now possible mean there are a lot of opportunities to push that next level of optimization for businesses, but they also come with a higher level of risk,” says Forsberg. “You’re not just doing traditional automation; you’ve now got a non-deterministic system in which an error or hallucination can have a much bigger blast radius.”

Some companies have found this out the hard way, as recent cases like an AI agent guiding an engineer at Meta to expose sensitive data or an agent deleting a business’s entire database have shown (though at least the latter agent had the grace to apologize).

“Agentic is the buzzword and what everybody wants, but without the right governance you can have agents dropping lines of code in a system or leaking sensitive information outside the organization,” notes Amy Raygada, Principal Data and AI Strategist at Thoughtworks.

The result is that many agentic initiatives end up languishing in what Raygada refers to as the “POC cemetery.” Research indicates almost 90% of AI pilots fail to make it into production. As Raygada puts it, many companies are investing in top-tier, expensive solutions - the AI equivalent of Ferraris - only to find out no one’s inclined, or able, to drive them.

This is why agentic AI is prompting widespread reckoning.

“All the governance problems, the data quality problems, people building agents just for the sake of it without talking to their customers and teams - it’s bringing organizations back to the basics,” says Raygada. “There’s renewed focus on the less sexy work that no one wanted to do for a while - data governance and data strategy foundations.”