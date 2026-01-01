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Jade Forsberg

Principal Data & AI Strategist

Jade is a Principal Data & AI Strategist and leads Thoughtworks’ Data & AI Modernization practice in APAC. Over eight years across the UK, Singapore and Australia, she has transformed how both global and local enterprises scale and monetize their data assets. With deep experience in Data Mesh and Data Products, Jade builds AI-ready data foundations that turn complex data into actionable insights. Her leadership drove a 95% boost in commercial campaign effectiveness for a large UK client and earned top industry honours, including a DataIQ Award. Jade cuts through AI hype to deliver what matters most: actionable data strategies that build lasting returns.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.