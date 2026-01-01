Amy Raygada Principal Data and AI Strategist, Thoughtworks

I am a Principal Data and AI Strategist at Thoughtworks and Founder of CosmoData Management. Over almost two decades, I've helped global organizations transform their data and AI capabilities, specializing in the crucial bridge between business strategy and technical implementation. My work spans industries from retail and automotive to financial services and media, guiding leaders through the messy reality of turning data strategy into business results.



I've been a keynote speaker and panelist at international conferences, including CDOIQ Symposium, Big Data London, Data Masterclass Europe and Women in Data and AI. I'm also the creator of the Data Chronicles live show and author of the course “Data and AI Product Management: Learn to discover, strategize, and show value in the age of AI” for O’Reilly.



I'm passionate about making data strategy practical, human-centered and sustainable.