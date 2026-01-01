Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Amy Raygada, Thoughtworks

Amy Raygada

Principal Data and AI Strategist, Thoughtworks

I am a Principal Data and AI Strategist at Thoughtworks and Founder of CosmoData Management. Over almost two decades, I've helped global organizations transform their data and AI capabilities, specializing in the crucial bridge between business strategy and technical implementation. My work spans industries from retail and automotive to financial services and media, guiding leaders through the messy reality of turning data strategy into business results.

I've been a keynote speaker and panelist at international conferences, including CDOIQ Symposium, Big Data London, Data Masterclass Europe and Women in Data and AI. I'm also the creator of the Data Chronicles live show and author of the course “Data and AI Product Management: Learn to discover, strategize, and show value in the age of AI” for O’Reilly.

I'm passionate about making data strategy practical, human-centered and sustainable.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.