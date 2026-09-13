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September 2026

Industrializing agentic AI in travel 

Why governance, not adoption speed, will decide who wins the next decade
Download the whitepaper
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Travelers are already delegating research, comparison and booking decisions to autonomous AI agents. Yet inside most travel enterprises, AI deployment remains fragmented, department by department, vendor by vendor.

 

Without a shared governance foundation, local AI wins produce enterprise-wide sprawl. This whitepaper reveals how leading travel enterprises are bridging the gap between traveler readiness and back-end infrastructure to build scaled, governed, P&L-driven agentic systems.

Download the whitepaper

What you’ll learn inside the whitepaper

 

  • The traveler mindset shift: Why legacy loyalty fails when AI agents optimize for real-time fit over habit.
 
  • The sprawl trap: How functional silos across distribution, operations and data create tech debt without unified governance.
 
  • The three pillars of industrialization: Blueprint to scale AI across traveler experience, operations and partner ecosystems.
 
  • The five governance mandates: Architectural requirements, including policy enforcement, prompt-injection defense and unified registries.
 
  • Strategic sequencing: Why building the foundation before mainstream adoption prevents costly retroactive fixes.

Meet the authors

Rob Drotar

Domain Specialist and Principal Consultant, Thoughtworks

See bio

Jay Amburkar

SVP and Market Director (Retail, CPG, Travel and Transportation), Thoughtworks

See bio

Gaurav Venkateswar

Principal Client Partner, Thoughtworks

See bio

Ready to lead the next decade of travel technology?

Let's talk

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Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.