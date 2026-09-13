Industrializing agentic AI in travel 

Travelers are already delegating research, comparison and booking decisions to autonomous AI agents. Yet inside most travel enterprises, AI deployment remains fragmented, department by department, vendor by vendor.
Without a shared governance foundation, local AI wins produce enterprise-wide sprawl. This whitepaper reveals how leading travel enterprises are bridging the gap between traveler readiness and back-end infrastructure to build scaled, governed, P&L-driven agentic systems.
What you’ll learn inside the whitepaper
- The traveler mindset shift: Why legacy loyalty fails when AI agents optimize for real-time fit over habit.
- The sprawl trap: How functional silos across distribution, operations and data create tech debt without unified governance.
- The three pillars of industrialization: Blueprint to scale AI across traveler experience, operations and partner ecosystems.
- The five governance mandates: Architectural requirements, including policy enforcement, prompt-injection defense and unified registries.
- Strategic sequencing: Why building the foundation before mainstream adoption prevents costly retroactive fixes.
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