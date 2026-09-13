Industrializing agentic AI in travel 

White paper
The unbreakable enterprise: Scaling operational resilience in aviation and logistics
Travelers are already delegating research, comparison and booking decisions to autonomous AI agents. Yet inside most travel enterprises, AI deployment remains fragmented, department by department, vendor by vendor.
Without a shared governance foundation, local AI wins produce enterprise-wide sprawl. This whitepaper reveals how leading travel enterprises are bridging the gap between traveler readiness and back-end infrastructure to build scaled, governed, P&L-driven agentic systems.