Microservices insights

In our fast-changing world, business success depends on being able to react quickly to threats, opportunities and change. As a result, businesses have shifted from cumbersome monolithic applications to smaller, loosely coupled services — microservices.
Thoughtworks has been at the forefront of this revolution — indeed, you might say we wrote the book on it.
Many technologists today believe that microservices is the best way to build large-scale, complex systems. But what if it’s not? Despite its popularity and widespread adoption, microservices isn't perfect. It poses several challenges. So much so that a modular monolithic architecture may be a better alternative.