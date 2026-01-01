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Microservices

Microservices insights

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In our fast-changing world, business success depends on being able to react quickly to threats, opportunities and change. As a result, businesses have shifted from cumbersome monolithic applications to smaller, loosely coupled services — microservices.


Thoughtworks has been at the forefront of this revolution — indeed, you might say we wrote the book on it.

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When (‌modular) monolith is the better way to build software

Many technologists today believe that microservices is the best way to build large-scale, complex systems. But what if it’s not? Despite its popularity and widespread adoption, microservices isn't perfect. It poses several challenges. So much so that a modular monolithic architecture may be a better alternative.

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Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.