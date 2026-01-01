Microservices insights

In our fast-changing world, business success depends on being able to react quickly to threats, opportunities and change. As a result, businesses have shifted from cumbersome monolithic applications to smaller, loosely coupled services — microservices.
Thoughtworks has been at the forefront of this revolution — indeed, you might say we wrote the book on it.
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When (modular) monolith is the better way to build software
Many technologists today believe that microservices is the best way to build large-scale, complex systems. But what if it’s not? Despite its popularity and widespread adoption, microservices isn't perfect. It poses several challenges. So much so that a modular monolithic architecture may be a better alternative.
Learn now