The development of vehicle software involves numerous organizations. Often, multiple teams or even companies contribute to the same stack running on an ECU. This collaboration, while essential, often becomes inefficient due to disparate systems and heterogeneous processes.

To address these issues, there’s a critical need for close collaboration, more frequent integration and cross-partner testing. By adopting common artifact stores, organizations can ensure all teams access and contribute documentation and other essential materials to the same central repository, facilitating consistency and reducing redundancy.

Shared development pipelines could standardize processes across companies, streamlining development and testing activities. In addition, virtual testing environments shared among stakeholders expedite validation and integration, and improve the overall quality and reliability of software. Embracing these tools and methodologies can transform inefficient supplier relationships into highly productive partnerships.