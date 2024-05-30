Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
The IT expense boom is real, with enterprise software dominating the budget. Across all industries, enterprises depend heavily on software - while for many it has become a key growth driver.

 

So it's no surprise that many digital leaders are now asking how they can achieve more for less.

Enter the Engineering Intelligence Platform.


This guide explores how Engineering Intelligence Platforms (EIPs) empower developers with data-driven insights to eliminate waste and friction in the development cycle, boosting their effectiveness and maximizing return on investment.

A data-driven approach to engineering effectiveness

Optimize your operations by measuring the metrics that matter

Understand the four critical categories of metrics that drive engineering effectiveness and how to measure them: delivery, quality, developer experience and operational metrics.

Build a strong technology foundation for faster value realization

Engineering platforms serve as the technological backbone that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional customer value. Uncover the essential components of a high-performance engineering platform, including  delivery infrastructure, service and knowledge hubs.

Avoid ‘gotcha’ moments and anti-patterns

Metrics, like a double-edged sword, can be a powerful tool for achieving team goals. However, misusing it to evaluate individuals can lead to undesirable consequences. Be aware of the potential pitfalls and anti-patterns that can arise from excessive reliance on metrics.

The Engineering Intelligence Platform enables engineering teams with data-driven intelligence, leading to improved productivity, better developer experience and operational efficiency with predictable software delivery and better decisioning.
Headshot of Sunit Parekh

About the author

With over 20 years of experience, Sunit is a seasoned technology strategist passionate about helping clients achieve their digital goals. He specializes in guiding large enterprises through complex distributed projects, from global solutions to digital transformations. Sunit’s expertise lies in crafting impactful technology strategies and implementing cutting-edge cloud-native solutions across ambitious projects.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.