The IT expense boom is real, with enterprise software dominating the budget. Across all industries, enterprises depend heavily on software - while for many it has become a key growth driver.
So it's no surprise that many digital leaders are now asking how they can achieve more for less.
Enter the Engineering Intelligence Platform.
This guide explores how Engineering Intelligence Platforms (EIPs) empower developers with data-driven insights to eliminate waste and friction in the development cycle, boosting their effectiveness and maximizing return on investment.
A data-driven approach to engineering effectiveness
Optimize your operations by measuring the metrics that matter
Understand the four critical categories of metrics that drive engineering effectiveness and how to measure them: delivery, quality, developer experience and operational metrics.
Build a strong technology foundation for faster value realization
Engineering platforms serve as the technological backbone that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional customer value. Uncover the essential components of a high-performance engineering platform, including delivery infrastructure, service and knowledge hubs.
Avoid ‘gotcha’ moments and anti-patterns
Metrics, like a double-edged sword, can be a powerful tool for achieving team goals. However, misusing it to evaluate individuals can lead to undesirable consequences. Be aware of the potential pitfalls and anti-patterns that can arise from excessive reliance on metrics.
The Engineering Intelligence Platform enables engineering teams with data-driven intelligence, leading to improved productivity, better developer experience and operational efficiency with predictable software delivery and better decisioning.